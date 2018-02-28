Hashim Amla: South Africa batsman joins Hampshire as overseas player

Hashim Amla has scored 8,786 runs at an average of 49.08 in 113 Test appearances

Hampshire have signed South Africa batsman Hashim Amla as an overseas player for the first three months of the county season.

The 34-year-old captained the Proteas' Test team between June 2014 and January 2016 and averages 49.08 with the bat in Test cricket.

"Hashim is a world-class player," director of cricket Giles White said.

"He is someone we have admired from a distance and it will be great to have him around."

Amla has played 113 Test matches since making his debut against India in 2004 and has also featured in 164 one-day internationals and 43 T20 internationals.

The Durban-born right-hander has previously had spells in England with Essex, Nottinghamshire, Surrey and Derbyshire - and his deal at the Ageas Bowl may be extended depending on how Hampshire's squad is affected by international call-ups, fitness and availability over the summer.

"I spoke to him about opening the batting," White told BBC Radio Solent.

"We have some strength in depth there and it looks a strong team on paper if everyone is fit. He normally bats at three for South Africa but he is very comfortable opening.

"He wants to play, score runs and contribute."