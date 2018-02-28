Corey Anderson: Somerset sign New Zealand all-rounder for T20 Blast

Corey Anderson led Somerset with a batting strike rate of 184.41 in last season's T20 Blast

Somerset have re-signed New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson for the entirety of this season's T20 Blast.

Anderson made four appearances for Somerset in last season's T20 Blast, scoring 142 runs before an injury ended his time at Taunton.

The 27-year-old has won 29 Twenty20 international caps for New Zealand, scoring 432 runs and taking 14 wickets.

"I feel I have unfinished business and I hope I can help Somerset go all the way," he told the club website.

Somerset's campaign begins on 6 July against Gloucestershire at Taunton, with all teams playing 14 matches in the group stage.