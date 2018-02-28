Sam Hain: Warwickshire batsman signs new contract

Sam Hain scored more than 450 One-Day Cup runs for the Bears last season and was the competition's top scorer when they won the trophy in 2016

Batsman Sam Hain has signed a contract to keep him at Warwickshire until at least the end of the 2021 season.

The 22-year-old, part of the England Lions squad for the one-day series with West Indies A, joined in 2013 and has scored 3,965 runs across all formats.

Sport Director Ashley Giles said Hain is a tremendously talented batsman and "one of the most exciting young prospects in the county game".

"He's enjoyed a lot of success in white ball cricket," Giles added.

"He helped the team win the One-Day Cup at Lord's and came so close to getting us home in last season's T20 Blast final.

"However, he now needs to take this into Championship cricket and build on the seven centuries that he scored in the early part of his career."

Hong Kong-born Hain, who was brought up in Australia, added: "I absolutely love playing for the Bears and it's great to have secured my long-term future ahead of the tour with England Lions and a big domestic season."