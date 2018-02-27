New Zealand v England: Mark Wood trains before second ODI

Mark Wood's injury plagued spell meant he did not play any part in the 2017/18 Ashes Tests in Australia

England fast bowler Mark Wood was able to train on Tuesday before the second one-day international against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old missed the defeat in the first ODI on Sunday because of an ankle injury.

Wood, who has a history of ankle problems, returned to the nets in Tauranga after having a scan on Monday, but his fitness is unknown.

New Zealand have called up Mark Chapman as cover for captain Kane Williamson.

Williamson, listed in the top 10 of both Test and ODI batting rankings, has a mild hamstring strain.

New Zealand won the opener in Hamilton by three wickets, overhauling England's 284-8 with four deliveries to spare.

"We know we've gone behind in series before and come back strongly," said England all-rounder Chris Woakes.

"I think we've got the characters in the dressing room to know that the other day wasn't a train smash by any means."

The match in Hamilton marked Ben Stokes' return to international cricket.

The all-rounder had not played for England since September, including missing the Ashes series, as a result of an incident outside a Bristol nightclub that has seen him charged with affray.

He has pleaded not guilty, with the first hearing at Bristol Crown Court due on 12 March.

On his return, he took two late wickets to raises hopes of an England victory before New Zealand were guided home by Ross Taylor and Mitchell Santner.

"It's fantastic to have him back," said England vice-captain Jos Buttler. "He always puts in performances - and I'm sure, having got that game out of the way, he'll go from strength to strength throughout the series.

"His infectious personality rubs off on people - he demands the best from (us). So just having him back around is a great asset to the group."