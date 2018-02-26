Morne Morkel: South Africa pace bowler to retire from international cricket

Morne Morkel has 294 Test wickets at an average of 28.08

South Africa pace bowler Morne Morkel will retire from international cricket after the Test series against Australia, which starts on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has played 83 Tests, 117 one-dayers and 44 Twenty20s, with 529 wickets across the three formats.

"It was an extremely tough decision but I feel the time is right to start a new chapter," said Morkel.

"I've a young family and foreign wife. The demanding international schedule has put a lot of strain on us."

He added: "I have to put them first and this decision will only benefit us going forward."

Morkel has taken 294 Test wickets at an average of 28.08 and will be aiming to pass the 300-mark in the four-Test series against Australia.

He also expects to continue to play away from the international scene.

"I still feel there is a lot of cricket left in me and I am excited for what lies ahead," he added.