Roelof van der Merwe: All-rounder signs Somerset contract extension

Roelof van der Merwe
Roelof van der Merwe has a highest first-class score of 205 not out

Somerset all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe has extended his deal at Taunton until the end of the 2019 season.

The 33-year-old Netherlands international re-joined the Division One side in 2016, after an initial spell with the county in 2011.

Last season he made Somerset's fourth-highest List A score - 165 not out - to help them recover from 22-5 and beat Surrey in the One-Day Cup.

"This is a great place to play your cricket," Van der Merwe said.

"I genuinely feel that we could be on the brink of something special."

