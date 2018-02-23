Tom Abell: Somerset captain signs new three-year deal

Tom Abell led his Somerset side to County Championship safety in the final game of last season

Somerset captain Tom Abell has signed a new contract at Taunton until the end of the 2021 season.

The 23-year-old came through the club's youth system and was named skipper at the start of the 2017 campaign.

He took himself out of the side midway through last season because of poor form, but returned to lead the county to Division One safety in September.

"It's amazing to represent and lead the club. Taunton is the only place that I want to be playing," Abell said.

The Taunton-born batsman has scored 2,172 first-class runs at an average of 29.75, including three centuries, since making his debut in 2014.

"I'm excited for what is to come at the club with this group of players," he added.

"I hope that we can repay some of the faith that the supporters have shown in us with some silverware."