Billy Stanlake: Yorkshire sign Australia bowler for T20 Blast

Billy Stanlake has played six T20 internationals for Australia

Yorkshire have signed Australia international fast bowler Billy Stanlake for the 2018 T20 Blast.

The 23-year-old, who at 6ft 8in is the tallest player to ever represent his country, is set to play a minimum of 12 games for the Vikings.

The paceman helped Australia win the Trans-Tasman Twenty20 tri-series against New Zealand on Wednesday.

"It'll be a great experience and hopefully an exciting few weeks," he said.

"It's a huge club with great history and tradition and I've only heard positive things from the guys who have been there in the past."

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon added: "We're delighted to have Billy on board.

"He's someone I noticed when I went out to see Jason Gillespie in the Big Bash. He's a tall, fast bowler with pace and is a wicket-taking option for us.

"Obviously since then he has progressed to being a full international T20 cricketer so we're really excited about him joining up with us."

Stanlake joins New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson as one of the Headingley side's overseas players for the T20 Blast.