Tri-series final: Australia beat New Zealand on DLS to win title

Australia reached 100 in the 13th over

Trans-Tasman T20 tri-series final, Auckland New Zealand 150-9: Taylor 43*, Agar 3-27 Australia 121-3 (14.4 overs): Short 50, Munro 1-18 Australia won by 19 runs (DLS method) Scorecard

Australia won the Trans-Tasman T20 tri-series with a 19-run DLS-method victory against New Zealand in Auckland.

The Kiwis chose to bat but after Martin Guptill and Colin Munro's brief flurry, spinner Ashton Agar pegged them back.

The left-armer took 3-27, with Ross Taylor's unbeaten 43 from 38 balls the only score over 30 in their 150-9.

David Warner and D'Arcy Short took Australia to 72-0 in reply and they were 121-3 in the 15th over when a second rain delay ended the match.

Australia, yet to win the ICC World Twenty20 title in six previous attempts, had beaten both England and New Zealand twice in the group games and in their 100th international moved to the top of the T20 rankings with their seventh win in the past eight matches.

New Zealand, who won only one match during the series and lost to England last weekend, now focus on 50-over matches and the first of a five-game one-day international series against England begins in Hamilton on Sunday.

More to follow.