Alex Hales: Notts & England opener to play only limited-overs cricket

Alex Hales held England's ODI individual score record, with 171, until it was surpassed by Jason Roy's 180 this winter at the MCG in January

England ODI opener Alex Hales has signed a new deal with Nottinghamshire to play only limited-overs cricket until the end of the 2019 season.

He follows the path set by England team-mate Adil Rashid, who announced last week he will only play white-ball cricket for Yorkshire in 2018.

Hales, 29, has played 58 one-day and 52 T20 internationals for England, but his last Test appearance was in 2016.

"We respect Alex's decision," said Notts director of cricket Mick Newell.

"He's an outstanding white-ball player. He's entitled to make himself available for whatever format he wants to play."

Hales was part of the Notts side that dominated domestic white-ball cricket in 2017, winning both the One-Day Cup and the T20 Blast.

"We look forward to him helping us win more trophies in that format of the game," added Newell. "He was integral to our success in 50- and 20-over cricket last summer."

More to follow.