World Cup Qualifier: Ireland beat Netherlands in Pretoria warm-up

Andrew Balbirnie made his 95 from 105 balls to help Ireland to a second win in Pretoria

Ireland continued their build-up to next month's World Cup Qualifiers with a five-wicket win over Netherlands in Pretoria on Sunday.

Boyd Rankin took 4-38 and Andy McBrine 2-57 as the Dutch posted 264-7 from their 50 overs.

The Irish eased to victory with Andrew Balbirnie hitting 97 and Gary Wilson 89 in a total of 265-5.

Ireland defeated a Northerns/Easterns XI by 91 runs on Thursday and face Scotland in another warm-up on Tuesday.

"The guys batting up front did the job and therefore it was easier when I came in," said Wilson.

"We are playing with a nice confidence at the minute but we have to make sure we make the most of that confidence and really turn the screw when we get the opportunity.

"It had the potential to be a tricky chase but in the end we played well. Graham [Ford] is all about giving players confidence.

"I think the win against Afghanistan pre-Christmas has really helped - knowing we can win against them in tough conditions, that bodes well for us."

Ireland will take on Hong Kong in their fourth and final warm-up game in Pretoria on Friday.

Ireland World Cup Qualifier squad:

William Porterfield (Formby/Warriors, capt), Andrew Balbirnie (Pembroke/Lightning), Peter Chase (Malahide/Lightning), George Dockrell (Leinster/Lightning), Ed Joyce (Merrion/Lightning), Andrew McBrine (Donemana/Warriors), Barry McCarthy (Durham), Tim Murtagh (Middlesex), Kevin O'Brien (Railway Union/Lightning), Niall O'Brien (Nantwich/Warriors, wk), Boyd Rankin (Warwickshire), James Shannon (Instonians/Knights), Simi Singh (YMCA/Lightning), Paul Stirling (Middlesex), Gary Wilson (Derbyshire, wk).