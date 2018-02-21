Glamorgan Cricket: New contracts for three fast bowlers

Glamorgan have announced new contracts for fast bowlers Michael Hogan, Timm van der Gugten and Lukas Carey.

Championship captain Hogan, 36, has been given an extra year until the end of the 2019 season.

He was Glamorgan's most successful bowler in 2017, taking 50 Championship wickets and 20 in the T20 Blast.

Netherlands paceman van der Gugten and Pontarddulais product Carey, 20, have been given two-year extensions until the end of 2020.

The deals mean that Glamorgan can choose from a settled pool of faster bowlers for 2018 and 2019, with Marchant de Lange, Graham Wagg and Ruaidhri Smith all continuing on contract, while Craig Meschede completes his current deal this summer.

"Pace bowlers are absolutely fundamental in any team, and to have those guys nailed down is really encouraging," Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris told BBC Sport Wales.

"Lukas Carey has done really well for us in the last 18 months and made great strides forward, taking 35 (Championship) wicket last year.

"Timm van der Gugten is now fully fit (after injuries in 2017) and playing World Cup qualifiers shortly.

"Michael is as consistent as any seam bowler in county cricket and didn't start playing first class cricket until he was 28, so he's got a bit of petrol left in the tank."