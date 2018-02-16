Mitchell Santner: Derbyshire sign New Zealand international spinner

Mitchell Santner was Worcestershire's leading Twenty20 wicket taker last season with 13

Derbyshire have signed New Zealand international spinner Mitchell Santner as their overseas player for the second half of the 2018 season.

Santner, 26, who helped New Zealand reach the 2016 World T20 semi-finals, has played the short format for the last two summers with Worcestershire.

He broke his finger on his debut in 2016, missing the rest of the season.

But he returned last summer to play in 13 of the 14 matches, taking 13 wickets and weighing in with 239 runs.

"We're delighted to secure Mitchell for the second half of the 2018 season," said Derbyshire cricket advisor Kim Barnett.

"He has been producing some of the best cricket of his career across all forms for New Zealand over the last few months, and is now recognised as the world's number one T20 bowler.

"Mitchell is also an exceptional fielder and provides a quality batting option down the order."