Australia beat New Zealand with record Twenty20 international run chase in Auckland

Australia's total beats the previous record set by the West Indies in 2015

Twenty20 tri-series, Auckland: New Zealand 243-6 (20 overs): Guptill 106, Munro 76 Australia 245-5 (18.5 overs): Short 76, Warner 59, Finch 36* Australia won by five wickets Scorecard

Australia scored the highest run chase in Twenty20 international history as they reached 245-5 to beat New Zealand by five wickets with seven balls left.

Aaron Finch sealed the remarkable feat with a six after D'Arcy Short had top scored with 76 in reply to the Kiwis' 243-6, a score dominated by Martin Guptill's 49-ball century.

The total betters the West Indies' 236-6 in a 2015 win over South Africa.

Australia's win keeps alive England's hopes of reaching Wednesday's final.

The Kiwis would have set up another meeting with Australia in the final with victory, but despite scoring the seventh highest T20 total - and 29 more than Australia had ever conceded - the Aussies sealed their fourth consecutive win of the series.

England could join Australia if they beat New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday. They can only qualify with a margin of victory that carries them above the Kiwis' superior net run-rate.

Eoin Morgan's men have so far suffered three defeats from their three games, including Tuesday's 12-run defeat by New Zealand.

Also on Friday, bowler Liam Plunkett was ruled out of the remainder of England's campaign - and the one-day international against New Zealand on 25 February - with a hamstring injury.