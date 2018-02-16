Liam Plunkett: England and Durham bowler ruled out with hamstring tear

England bowler Liam Plunkett
Liam Plunkett missed the remaining two matches of the ODI series against Australia in January, which England won

Liam Plunkett will miss the remainder of England's Twenty20 tri-series against New Zealand and Australia with a hamstring injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also confirmed the Durham bowler is out of the one-day international against New Zealand, starting on 25 February.

Plunkett, 32, suffered a recurrence of a hamstring tear in Tuesday's tri-series defeat by the Black Caps.

He had already missed the final two ODIs against Australia in January.

England have yet to pick up a point after three straight defeats in the ongoing T20 tri-series, which ends on 21 February.

Australia are already through to the final after winning four games out of four.

England then play five ODIs against New Zealand.

Plunkett greeted team-mate Ben Stokes as he landed in Auckland to join up with the England squad, following his appearance at Bristol Magistrates Court on Tuesday on a charge of affray.

The Durham all-rounder has not played international cricket since an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The ECB said Stokes "is not currently being considered" for the T20 series, but coach Trevor Bayliss and the England management team will decide when he will return to the side.

England in New Zealand in 2018
18 FebruaryTwenty20: New Zealand v England, Hamilton (06:00 GMT)
21 FebruaryT20 final: Australia v England or New Zealand, Auckland (06:00 GMT)
25 February1st ODI with New Zealand, Hamilton (d/n) (01:00 GMT)
28 February2nd ODI, Mount Maunganui (d/n) (01:00 GMT)
3 March3rd ODI, Wellington (Westpac Stadium) (d/n) (01:00 GMT)
7 March4th ODI, Dunedin (22:00 GMT, 6 Mar)
10 March5th ODI, Christchurch (22:00 GMT, 9 Mar)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired