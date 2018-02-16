Liam Plunkett: England and Durham bowler ruled out with hamstring tear

Liam Plunkett missed the remaining two matches of the ODI series against Australia in January, which England won

Liam Plunkett will miss the remainder of England's Twenty20 tri-series against New Zealand and Australia with a hamstring injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also confirmed the Durham bowler is out of the one-day international against New Zealand, starting on 25 February.

Plunkett, 32, suffered a recurrence of a hamstring tear in Tuesday's tri-series defeat by the Black Caps.

He had already missed the final two ODIs against Australia in January.

England have yet to pick up a point after three straight defeats in the ongoing T20 tri-series, which ends on 21 February.

Australia are already through to the final after winning four games out of four.

England then play five ODIs against New Zealand.

Plunkett greeted team-mate Ben Stokes as he landed in Auckland to join up with the England squad, following his appearance at Bristol Magistrates Court on Tuesday on a charge of affray.

The Durham all-rounder has not played international cricket since an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The ECB said Stokes "is not currently being considered" for the T20 series, but coach Trevor Bayliss and the England management team will decide when he will return to the side.