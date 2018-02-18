Shaun Marsh: Glamorgan boost as Ashes star Marsh starts season

Shaun Marsh's brother Mitchell is also a professional cricketer

Glamorgan have confirmed that Australian star Shaun Marsh will arrive in Wales in time for the start of the 2018 Championship season.

Ashes hero Marsh missed out on a contract for the Indian Premier League, which could have meant him missing the first six weeks.

The county has also revealed plans for a pre-season trip to Dubai in March.

They will play friendly matches against Surrey and Lancashire during the 10-day warm-weather training camp.

Marsh's arrival in mid-April will mean that Glamorgan do not have to look for cover for the opening four Championship matches and early stages of the One-Day Cup.

But his record of 445 runs at an average of 74 in the Australia-England Test series could mean that the 34-year-old batsman is needed for Test matches against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in mid-season.

"We were expecting him to be involved in the IPL, so it's a very pleasant surprise that he's not," said Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris.

"If he's called away by Australia then he's called away, but we're hoping he's going to be here for the vast majority of the summer."

Marsh, who previously played T20 cricket for Glamorgan in 2012, will be accompanied by a second overseas player for the T20 Blast.

Lessons from slow start

Meanwhile Glamorgan hope that the Dubai training camp, including four days of cricket against their county opponents, will help avoid the slow start they suffered in 2017, losing their first two Championship games and three of the first four One-Day Cup matches.

"We've started the last few seasons slowly, so we want to give the players as much opportunity as possible," Morris told BBC Sport Wales.

"We're going to be playing a two-day game against Lancashire and two one-day games against Surrey, so the boys will be out in the sunshine with good facilities and really good opposition."

Glamorgan play a first-class friendly against Cardiff MCCU on Friday 13 April, before the Championship opener against Gloucestershire at Bristol a week later.