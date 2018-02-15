Warwickshire CCC: CEO Neil Snowball hails allocation of major matches

Edgbaston first hosted an international in 1902

Edgbaston's allocation of major matches from 2020 is a "fantastic result" for the club, says Warwickshire chief executive Neil Snowball.

The Birmingham ground was given 31 days of major matches from 2020-2024, including an Ashes Test in 2023 and T20 Finals Day for five straight seasons.

Edgbaston was also named as a host venue for the new T20 competition.

"We've had a very good result for the club and the whole region," Snowball told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

"It's a fantastic result. We have invested an awful lot over the last 10 years so we can deliver a much better customer experience and we see that year after year with people flocking to major matches at Edgbaston."

Warwickshire took on significant debts to redevelop Edgbaston but Snowball feels those decisions are now vindicated.

"We have to service that debt," he said. "These allocations are really important to us and this is one of the best we've had and it gives us a certain amount of confidence to be able to plan.

"That puts us on a strong financial footing so we can invest in all aspects of the game. The revenues we receive from major matches are essential to everything we can do and we can now start planning for the next seven years."