Ageas Bowl Test omission 'disappointing'

Hampshire say they are disappointed to have missed out on being allocated any Test matches between 2020 and 2024 but are looking forward to hosting a new T20 franchise.

The Ageas Bowl was overlooked as a venue for Test, including one in the 2023 Ashes series, when the England and Wales Cricket Board's major match panel announced its allocations on Wednesday.

But, the 16,500-capacity ground near Southampton was selected as one of eight hosts for the new city-based T20 tournament from 2020.

"I think that's where the future of cricket is," Hampshire chief executive David Mann told BBC South Today.

"Commercially, getting a franchise was absolutely key for us from this announcement, so we're focusing on the positive."

  From the section Cricket
