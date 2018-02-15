Dimitri Mascarenhas: Essex name ex-England and Hampshire all-rounder as coach

Dimitri Mascarenhas won five domestic trophies with Hampshire

Essex have named former Hampshire and England all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas as their new assistant head coach.

The 40-year-old has worked as a bowling coach with New Zealand and Big Bash side Melbourne Renegades since retiring from county cricket in 2013.

Mascarenhas played for Hampshire for 18 years and was selected for 20 one-day and 14 T20 internationals.

He takes the role held by Anthony McGrath, who stepped up to head coach of the county champions in November.

"I have heard they are a really talented group of players and I am looking forward to getting over to Chelmsford to contribute to more success this season," Mascarenhas told the Essex website.

McGrath said: "We have been looking for someone with Dimi's credentials, and having worked in competitions around the world, he brings with him a lot of knowledge and experience."

Essex's coaching reshuffle has come after former head coach Chris Silverwood left to take over as England fast-bowling coach.

Mascarenhas scored 12,258 runs and took 911 wickets across all formats and was the first English player selected to play in the Indian Premier League in 2008.