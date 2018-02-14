Daniel Worrall: Gloucestershire sign Australia bowler as overseas player

Daniel Worrall played three ODIs for Australia in 2016

Gloucestershire have signed Australia bowler Daniel Worrall as their overseas player for part of the 2018 season.

The 26-year-old seamer, who has played three one-day internationals, will be eligible for the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

He will be with Gloucestershire from the start of the campaign until 2 July.

"I believe that I will be suited to bowling well in English conditions and I can't wait to get started," Worrall told Gloucestershire's website.

"It's been a long-held ambition of mine to play county cricket and I am grateful to Gloucestershire for providing me with a chance to do that."

Head coach Richard Dawson said: "He bowls a full length with decent pace and has good one-day skills. He will add depth and experience to our bowling attack for the start of the season."

Worrall has taken 115 wickets at an average of 31.17 in 31 first-class matches.