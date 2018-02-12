New Zealand v England: Eoin Morgan remains a doubt for tourists

Morgan played in England's opening game against Australia but missed the next match against the same opponents

Twenty20 tri-series: New Zealand v England Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington Date: Tuesday, 13 February Start time: 06:00 GMT

England captain Eoin Morgan is a doubt for Tuesday's Twenty20 tri-series match against New Zealand in Wellington because of a groin injury.

It kept him out of Saturday's defeat by Australia, and with the series now switching to New Zealand, Morgan did not bat in the nets before the game.

Jos Buttler is again set to stand in as skipper, with batsman James Vince keeping his place in the XI.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has a back injury and could also be absent.

The Kiwis could field two debutants after wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and ex-Hong Kong batsman Mark Chapman were added to the squad in place of Tom Blundell, Tom Bruce and Seth Rance.

With three games left in the tri-series, co-hosts Australia are already into the final having beaten England twice and New Zealand once.

England have made 155 and 137 in their first two matches, and opener Jason Roy knows the side need to do better.

"We've under-performed as a team and because of that we've got a bee in our bonnet," said the Surrey right-hander.

"We want to make sure the next game is a strong performance.

"It's not just about being aggressive and hitting the ball out of the park, it's recognising we have got the firepower and being smarter with it.

"Playing aggressive cricket, an aggressive brand and all that, that's not just what we're about. In the past we've played a lot smarter cricket.

"It's been hugely frustrating because of the line-up we've got."

New Zealand (from): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Anaru Kitchen, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Ben Wheeler.

England (from): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jake Ball, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk & vice-capt), Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.