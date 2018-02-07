Australia v England: Glenn Maxwell century gives Hosts victory

Glenn Maxwell was overlooked by Australia for the 4-1 one-day series defeat by England

Twenty20 tri-series, Hobart: England 155-9(20 overs): Malan 50, Maxwell 3-10 Australia 161-5 (18.3 overs): Maxwell 103*, Willey 3-28 Australia won by five wickets Scorecard

Glenn Maxwell hit a sublime unbeaten 103 after taking 3-10 to give Australia a five-wicket win in England's opening game of the Twenty20 tri-series.

Set 156 to win in Hobart after Dawid Malan made 50, the hosts fell to 4-2 in the first over as David Willey removed David Warner and Chris Lynn.

D'Arcy Short, who made 30, and Maxwell rebuilt with a stand of 78.

Maxwell kicked on despite further losses, winning the game and bringing up a 58-ball hundred with a six.

Australia, who won with nine balls to spare, have won their opening two games of the tri-series following victory over New Zealand on Saturday.

England face Australia in Melbourne on Saturday at 08:20 GMT.

The Big Show

All-rounder Maxwell, 29, was surprisingly dropped for the one-day series against England, with his approach to training questioned by captain Steve Smith, but once again he proved his worth to Australia's white-ball sides.

Following an unbeaten 40 against New Zealand in the opening game, Maxwell played a sparkling knock, scoring prodigiously square of the wicket before hitting down the ground later on.

He was reprieved twice. The first was a poor drop by Alex Hales at deep square leg on 40. The second was more controversial, with Jason Roy claiming a low catch at long-off, only for the TV umpire to overturn the on-field umpire's 'soft signal' of out.

Yet Maxwell was unruffled. Returning to the strike on 97 with one needed for victory, he clattered Mark Wood over mid-wicket to reach his second T20 international century, containing 10 fours and four sixes.

He was also impressive with the ball, capitalising on the pressure built by the seam bowlers to have Malan and Eoin Morgan caught trying to attack, before spinning one past Willey's reckless charge to have him stumped.

Despite being recalled to the one-day squad because of injury, Maxwell played no part in the 4-1 series defeat by England, in which Australia seemed to lack middle-order hitting and a reliable second spin option.

With him in the side, Australia look much more accomplished.

More to follow.