Ben Duckett: Northamptonshire batsman out for 12 weeks after finger surgery

Ben Duckett (centre) had initially been set to only be out for six to eight weeks after an X-ray on his finger in September

Northamptonshire batsman Ben Duckett will miss the start of the domestic campaign after having surgery on a persistent finger problem.

The 23-year-old is likely to be out for around 12 weeks - also ruling him out of next month's North v South series.

Duckett has four England Test caps but was suspended from the Lions' tour of Australia in December after pouring a drink over team-mate James Anderson.

The County Championship Division Two season starts on 13 April.

As a consequence of the incident at a Perth bar, left-hander Duckett was left out of the England Lions squad to play in the West Indies.

An X-ray in September confirmed he had broken a finger on his left hand in two places, ruling him out of Northants' final four-day game of last season, though it was not initially thought that surgery would be necessary.

