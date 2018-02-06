Kim Garth withdraws from Ireland's tour of Zimbabwe

Garth took a key wicket for Sydney Sixers as they beat Perth Scorchers to win the Women's Big Bash
Kim Garth has withdrawn from the Ireland women's tour of Zimbabwe.

The all-rounder suffered a slight injury while playing for the Sydney Sixers as they beat Perth Scorchers to win successive Women's Big Bash titles.

Ireland head coach Aaron Hamilton will call up a replacement to join the squad for the remainder of the tour.

Ireland and Zimbabwe's One-Day series finished tied on one win apiece after the final game was called off on because of a waterlogged pitch.

Isobel Joyce, a late arrival into the Ireland camp after captaining the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash, scored a career-best 91 runs off 101 balls to help Ireland to a 12-run victory over Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The two sides will compete in five T20 internationals from 8-14 February.

"Kim was due to travel from Australia to join the squad in Zimbabwe," said Hamilton.

"However, with the fantastic final-winning run of the Sydney Sixers, Kim sustained an injury during the latter stages of the WBBL, and after a precautionary MRI it was felt it would be better for her to return to Melbourne for follow up treatment."

