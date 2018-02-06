Glamorgan Cricket: County give new deals to young trio

Connor Brown made his first-class debut against Cardiff MCCU in March 2017

Glamorgan have announced new one-year contracts for batsman Connor Brown, all-rounder Jack Murphy and wicket-keeper batsman Tom Cullen.

All three made their Championship debuts in 2017.

Brown, 20, opened the batting in the last two games, while Murphy made four appearances.

Australian-born Cullen, a former Cardiff MCCU captain, will act as understudy to wicket-keeper Chris Cooke.

"Tom did a good job covering for Chris Cooke behind the stumps when called upon, while Connor and Jack played important innings in our win against Kent in the final match of last season," said Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris.

"They all performed well under Steve Watkin in the second eleven and deserved their opportunity to play in the first team."