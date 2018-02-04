Big Bash League: Adelaide Strikers beat Hobart Hurricanes to win maiden title

Jake Weatherald scored 115 off 70 balls in the final at the Adelaide Oval

Men's Big Bash League final, Adelaide: Adelaide Strikers 202-2: Weatherald 115, Head 44no Hobart Hurricanes 177-5: Short 68, Bailey 46, Siddle 3-17 Adelaide Strikers win by 25 runs Scorecard

Adelaide Strikers' Jake Weatherald scored the first century in a Big Bash League final as his side beat Hobart Hurricanes to win the 2018 title.

Opener Weatherald reached his ton from 58 balls and went on to score 115 to help the Strikers to an imposing 202-2.

D'Arcy Short (68) and George Bailey (46) gave the Hurricanes hope of chasing down the score but the target proved too much.

The Hurricanes made 177-5 as the Strikers won their first BBL title.

Strikers bowler Peter Siddle took 3-17 from his four overs.

The Strikers are coached by former Australia pace bowler Jason Gillespie, who will take charge at Sussex this year and led Yorkshire to the County Championship title in 2014 and 2015.

In the women's final, Sydney Sixers thrashed a Perth Scorchers side featuring England duo Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver.