Women's Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers thrash Perth Scorchers to win final

Sixers captain Ellyse Perry (second from right) scored 36 not out

Women's Big Bash League final, Adelaide Perth Scorchers 99 all out: Coyte 3-17 Sydney Sixers 100-1 (15 overs): Healy 41, Perry 36no Sydney Sixers win by 9 wickets Scorecard

Sydney Sixers secured a dominant victory over Perth Scorchers to claim their second successive Women's Big Bash title at the Adelaide Oval.

Perth Scorchers, who included England's Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver, won the toss and batted but were all out for 99.

Sarah Coyte was the stand-out bowler for the Sixers as she took 3-17.

In reply, Alyssa Healy scored 41 before Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner led the Sixers to victory in 15 overs.

Perry was unbeaten on 36, while Gardner was 22 not out as they helped their side win the third staging of the WBBL.