Twenty20 tri-series: Australia thrash New Zealand in rain-affected T20 opener

Australia pace bowler Billy Stanlake took the wickets of both New Zealand openers

Twenty20 tri-series: Australia v New Zealand: Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground New Zealand 117-9: De Grandhomme 38no, Tye 4-23, Stanlake 3-15 Australia 96-3 (11.3 overs) Australia win by seven wickets (DLS method) Scorecard

Australia beat New Zealand in Sydney in the opening match of a Twenty20 tri-series which also involves England.

The Kiwis were put into bat and made 117-9, with Andrew Tye (4-23) and Billy Stanlake (3-15) doing the damage.

Australia's target was reduced to 95 runs from 15 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system after a rain delay.

They quickly lost D'Arcy Short and David Warner but big hitters Chris Lynn (44) and Glenn Maxwell (40 not out) guided them to the win from 11.3 overs.

England face Australia at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Wednesday, 7 February.