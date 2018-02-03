U19 Word Cup: India thrash Australia to win title for fourth time

Left-hander Manjot Kalra scored 101 from 102 balls in the final

World Cup U19 final - Australia v India: Australia 216 (47.2 overs): Merlo 76 India 220-2 (38.5 overs): Kalra 101 not out India won by eight wickets Scorecard

India opener Manjot Kalra scored a century to help his country beat Australia and claim a record fourth Under-19 World Cup title.

Australia chose to bat after winning the toss and were bowled out for 216 from 47.2 overs, with Jonathan Merlo's 76 their top score.

Their opponents made light of the chase as they lost only two wickets in reaching their target in 38.5 overs.

Kalra was unbeaten on 101 from 102 balls, while Harvik Desai scored 47.

India were coached by former batsman Rahul Dravid at the competition in New Zealand.

It is the second time they have thrashed Australia in the tournament, having recorded a 100-run win over them in the group stage, when Kalra made 86.

Previous winners:

1988 Australia

1998 England

2000 India

2002 Australia

2004 Pakistan

2006 Pakistan

2008 India

2010 Australia

2012 India

2014 South Africa

2016 West Indies