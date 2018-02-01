Dawid Malan: England batsman appointed Middlesex captain

Dawid Malan has scored 572 Test runs at an average of 33.64 for England, and hit his maiden Test century against Australia in the third Ashes Test in Perth in December

Middlesex have appointed England batsman Dawid Malan as captain across all formats of the game.

The 30-year-old, who has played 10 Tests and one T20 international, has scored over 14,000 runs for the club since making his debut in 2006.

Malan, who became Middlesex skipper in the T20 Blast in 2016, replaces all-rounder James Franklin in the role.

England opener Sam Robson has been appointed as Malan's vice-captain in the County Championship.

"In recent years Middlesex have looked at overseas players and new signings to captain the club," managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

"But I now feel the time is right for players from within to take on major leadership roles.

"Along with the belief I have that he will become an excellent leader, Dawid stands out because he is somebody who we believe will do the job for several years."