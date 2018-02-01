Women's Big Bash League: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Thunder in semi-final

Sciver impressed with an unbeaten 38 from 28 balls

Women's Big Bash League semi-final, Perth Stadium: Perth Scorchers 148-2 (20 overs): Sciver 38*, Villani 38, Bolton 37 Sydney Thunder 121-8 (20 overs): Wilson 46; King 3-17 Perth Scorchers won by 27 runs Scorecard

England's World Cup winners Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt will play in the Women's Big Bash League final after Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Thunder by 27 runs in the semi-final in Perth.

After openers Nicole Bolton and Elyse Villani added 65, Sciver hit 38 not out from 28 balls to help Perth to 148-2.

England batter Fran Wilson top-scored with 46 before being run out by Sciver as Thunder fell well short.

Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers meet in Friday's second semi-final.

After Bolton and Villiani's impressive opening stand, Sciver and Heather Graham added 62 in the final 8.2 overs to post a challenging total.

With Brunt (1-24) taking the new ball, off-spinner Emma King ripped through the middle order with 3-17 as Wilson, batting at seven, lacked support.

In the second women's semi-final, England opener Tammy Beaumont is set to feature for the Strikers, whose assistant coach is ex-England captain Charlotte Edwards, against the Sixers - defending champions from 2017 - whose side includes fellow England international Amy Jones.

Later, the Scorchers will attempt to make it a Perth double when they face Hobart Hurricanes in the first men's semi-final (08:30 GMT).

You can listen to commentary on the men's and women's Big Bash semi-finals and finals on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app.