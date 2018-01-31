BBC Sport - Jofra Archer: 'My dream is to play Test cricket for England'

'My dream is to play Test cricket for England'

  • From the section Cricket

Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer says it is his "dream" to play Test cricket for England.

Barbados-born Archer, 22, is not eligible for England until the winter of 2022, when he will have completed the seven-year residency period.

He needs to spend 210 days a year in England to complete his residency.

"I think I have a longer career in England than I would have in Barbados," he told Stumped on BBC World Service.

READ MORE: Archer 'doing England residency maths'

Top videos

Video

'My dream is to play Test cricket for England'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Giroud's "sensational" scorpion goal

Video

Osi tells Ajayi: 'You are the key to the Super Bowl'

Video

Wenger questions Arsenal 'confidence' after defeat

Video

Beating Arsenal tastes 'like honey' - Carvalhal

Video

'Mature' performance exactly what Reds needed - Klopp

Video

Can you somersault into your shorts like Nile Wilson?

Video

Highlights: Celtic 3-1 Hearts

Video

'There are trainers who do not use females'

Video

How does it feel for Beckham to have an MLS team in Miami?

Video

U19 highlights: Banton's century helps England beat NZ

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Deadline day matches 'not right' - Conte

Video

De Bruyne's cheeky free-kick gives Man City lead

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired