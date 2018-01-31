BBC Sport - Jofra Archer: 'My dream is to play Test cricket for England'
Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer says it is his "dream" to play Test cricket for England.
Barbados-born Archer, 22, is not eligible for England until the winter of 2022, when he will have completed the seven-year residency period.
He needs to spend 210 days a year in England to complete his residency.
"I think I have a longer career in England than I would have in Barbados," he told Stumped on BBC World Service.
