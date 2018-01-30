England Under-19 captain Harry Brook dropped for disciplinary reasons

Brook has played five first-class matches for Yorkshire

England Under-19 captain Harry Brook missed the last match of their youth World Cup campaign after being dropped for one match for disciplinary reasons.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Brook, 18, was withdrawn after a "breach of team discipline" and has been given a written warning.

The issue is not alcohol-related and no further sanction will be applied.

It follows recent incidents involving the men's senior team, including Ben Stokes being charged with affray.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was criticised for an alleged headbutt on Australia's Cameron Bancroft during the Ashes series, while batsman Ben Duckett was suspended from England Lions' tour of Australia after pouring a drink over England bowler James Anderson in a Perth bar.

In Brook's absence England won the match against New Zealand, a seventh-place play-off, by 32 runs.

Batsman Brook made his first-class debut for Yorkshire in 2016 and hit 102 not out for England Under-19s against Bangladesh earlier in the World Cup.