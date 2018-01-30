BBC Sport - World Cup: Tom Banton's century helps England to victory over New Zealand

Highlights: Banton's century helps England beat New Zealand

  • From the section Cricket

Watch a superb unbeaten century from England's Tom Banton, helped England to a 32-run victory over New Zealand in their 7th place World Cup play-off match in Queenstown.

READ MORE: Under 19s World Cup fixtures

