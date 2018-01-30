Cheteshwar Pujara: Yorkshire re-sign India Test batsman

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 816 runs in the County Championship, including three 50s and three centuries

Yorkshire will have three of the world's top six-ranked Test batsmen on their staff this summer after re-signing India's Cheteshwar Pujara.

The 29-year-old will join a squad that also contains England captain Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Pujara, who helped Yorkshire win the 2015 County Championship, could play in the Leeds Bradford MCCU game in April.

"It's an honour for me to play for the same county as Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar," he told the club's website.

"Each time I've played county cricket it has improved me as a player. That's the plan again in 2018.

"I love the passion the people of Yorkshire have for the game and they made me feel very welcome.

"I know quite a few of the players, so I'll just try to play my natural game and score plenty of runs for the club."

India have scheduled a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru from 14-18 June, meaning Pujara will leave England after the Royal London 50-over game at Lancashire.

But the batsman, who has also played for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, will return in time for the away trip to Hampshire in the County Championship on 20 June.

Pujara could also stay on after India's summer Test tour in order to play the final home fixture against Hampshire on 18 September, followed by the trip to New Road to face Worcestershire six days later.