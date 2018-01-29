Melbourne Cricket Ground set to host 2020 Women's World Twenty20 final

West Indies celebrate winning the Women's World Twenty20 final in 2016

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has a capacity of more than 100,000, is set to be named as the venue for the Women's World Twenty20 final in 2020.

The International Cricket Council will confirm the venue on Monday for the tournament in Australia.

The 2020 men's and women's World T20 competitions will be held separately for the first time since 2009.

About 66,000 were present in Kolkata's Eden Gardens in 2016 as both West Indies women and men won their finals.

The next women's World T20 will be in the Caribbean in November, but there is no men's competition scheduled until 2020.

Last year, 26,500 tickets were sold as England won the World Cup final at Lord's at the end of the most-watched women's cricket tournament.

The record attendance for a women's sporting event is 90,185 for the 1999 football World Cup final.