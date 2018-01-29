Tymal Mills & Joe Denly signed by Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League

Tymal Mills plays for Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's T20 Big Bash League

England pace bowler Tymal Mills has been signed by Pakistan Super League side Karachi Kings.

Sussex left-armer Mills, 25, was bought for £1.4m by Royal Challengers Bangalore in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL), but was not sold at the 2018 auction over the weekend.

He will replace Mitchell Johnson at Karachi after the Australian was signed by IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders.

Karachi have replaced Luke Wright with fellow former England player Joe Denly.

"For those asking, sadly I've had to pull out the PSL this year," said Wright.

"I've been carrying niggles all winter and they aren't getting better so, to be fair to both Karachi Kings and Sussex, I respectfully have to miss it. Great tournament. Hope to play in it next year."

The PSL - Pakistan's T20 competition - runs from 22 February to 25 March, while the IPL takes place from 7 April to 27 May.

Mills has played four Twenty20 internationals for England, most recently in February 2017. He longer plays first-class or one-day cricket because of a back injury.

Kent batsman Denly, 31, played nine one-day internationals and five T20s in 2009 and 2010.