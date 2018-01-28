Shaun Marsh's IPL snub benefits Glamorgan

Shaun Marsh was second in Australia's batting averages in the 2017-18 Ashes series, hitting 445 runs at 74.17

Glamorgan will have overseas player Shaun Marsh available for the start of next season after he was overlooked in the Indian Premier League auction.

The Australia batsman hit two centuries and two fifties during the recent Ashes series but remained unsold.

That benefits Glamorgan, who will not need to sign another overseas player to cover the opening weeks of the season.

The Welsh county's one-day captain Colin Ingram was also unsold in the IPL auction to further boost the county.

Glamorgan begin the County Championship season on 20 April at Gloucestershire.