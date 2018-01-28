England beat Australia in thrilling first ODI at Perth's new Optus stadium

Tom Curran claimed the second five-wicket haul of the match

Fifth one-day international, Perth England 259 (47.4 overs): Root 62, Tye 5-46 Australia 247 (48.2 overs): Stoinis 87, Curran 5-35 England won by 12 runs Scorecard

England earned a thrilling 12-run win over Australia in the first international at the new Optus Stadium Perth, to take the one-day series 4-1.

Jason Roy gave England a fine start with 49 from 46 balls but Joe Root (62) was the only man to reach fifty as they were all out for 259 in the 48th over.

Marcus Stoinis hit four sixes in his 87 to guide Australia to 189-4 in reply.

But Surrey swing bowler Tom Curran, in only his third ODI, took 5-35 as Australia were all out for 247.

Curran's former Surrey team-mate Kumar Sangakkara paid tribute to the match winner

It seemed as if England would rue three dropped catches but Curran's spirited spell of fast, accurate bowling ensured a 19th win in their last 22 matches.

They now turn their attentions to a Twenty20 tri-series with Australia and New Zealand, beginning next month.

Curran brilliance rescues England

The general consensus was that England's total was not enough and although Curran dismissed David Warner with a devastating yorker in the fourth over, Stoinis soon displayed more clean hitting to reach fifty for the third time in the series.

Steve Smith again looked strangely out of form and having narrowly been adjudged not out stumped on nought, he departed for a painstaking 12.

The captain plundered 687 runs in the emphatic Australian Ashes victory but has scored only 102 runs in his five innings in the one-day matches, falling to spin on four occasions.

Stoinis looked to have put Australia in the ascendency at 189-4 when he lofted an Adil Rashid full toss to long on, where Curran took an excellent low diving catch.

Curran claimed the important wicket of Glenn Maxwell lbw with a superb inswinger overturned on review, and ousted Starc two balls later.

Tim Paine was dropped by Alex Hales and Australia added 33 for the ninth wicket before Curran returned to expose Australia's batting frailties in the limited overs game with further stunning yorkers, the 22-year-old removing Adam Zampa and Paine in consecutive overs.

Root made 62 from 68 balls in a controlled innings containing only two fours

England falter after blistering start

It was an impressive start from England having again been asked to bat, with no detrimental effect apparent from having been reduced to 8-5 in the previous match.

The hard-hitting Roy dominated both the strike and the bowling with six fours and a six in the first five overs to reach 37 when opening partner Jonny Bairstow had made only two.

Roy, reprieved when caught behind off a Mitchell Starc no-ball on 20, was deceived by Andrew Tye and lofted a catch to mid-on, but Bairstow maintained the fluency and struck Glenn Maxwell for six to bring up the 100 in the 17th over.

But wickets began to fall frequently and Jos Buttler, who hit a swashbuckling century in Sydney a week ago, struck one majestic six down the ground before he was another to mis-time an attack on the fast medium Tye and fall at long-on.

It needed another innings of calm assurance from Root, his 18th of the tour and his 26th ODI fifty, to guide England past 200 but he was ninth out, again caught on the boundary off Tye, playing only his fourth ODI.

The seamer added the final wicket of Jake Ball in the same over and his 5-46 caught the eye at the IPL auction, where he was purchased for $1.1m (£780,000) while the match was under way.

History made in Perth

The 55,000-capacity Optus Stadium in Perth

The first international at the impressive A$1.6bn Optus stadium began in unusual fashion with an all-run four from the opening ball of the match.

The oval-shaped arena has a rapidly-paced outfield, and the pitch featured straight boundaries of only 63 metres, with far larger expanses of 82 metres square of the wicket.

A drop-in pitch contained eight millimetres of rolled grass and green tinges around the cracks created an unusual looking mosaic-style surface.

One Josh Hazlewood bouncer flew over everyone and bounced only once more before racing away for four byes but the pitch was generally good and the match captivated a near-capacity crowd of 53,781.

Analysis: Curran 'quite outstanding'

Former England batsman James Taylor on BBC Test Match Special: "Full, fast and straight, Curran has been quite outstanding and showed a lot of character and heart coming back when his captain needed him."

Former England women's international Ebony Rainford-Brent on TMS: "Tom Curran is not the quickest but he makes the most of what he's got. The fact he's getting so many wickets bowled or lbw shows he's attacking and bowling aggressively and effectively."

Man of the match Tom Curran: "Watching the boys play the one-day cricket they have been playing has been a pleasure and it's a great feeling to be in and around the side. I've been training hard, and to come and play the first ODI at this unbelievable stadium is fantastic."

Australia captain Steve Smith: "We thought we pulled it back well to restrict them to 259. We thought 260 was very chaseable but again we lost wickets in clumps. You can't do that against a quality England line-up. The batting again has not been good enough. These collapses are happening too often and we have to sort out our one-day cricket."

Man of the series Joe Root: "Anyone who was involved in the Test series has thoroughly enjoyed these one-day games. To come back has showed the character in the group and the talent. We have been together as a group for a while and we know our roles in the side. That has been really good for continuity and from that we get consistency."