Australia v England: Travis Head hits 96 as hosts win by three wickets

Australia fell short of a second ODI century but did enough to ensure victory for the hosts

Fourth ODI, Adelaide England 196 all out (44.5 overs): Woakes 78, Cummins 4-24, Tye 3-33, Hazlewood 3-39 Australia 197-7 (37.0 overs): Head 96, Rashid 3-49 Australia won by three wickets Scorecard

Travis Head hit 96 to guide Australia to a three-wicket win in the fourth one-day international as a terrible start cost England at Adelaide.

The tourists fell to 8-5 in swinging conditions, before a superb 78 from Chris Woakes saw them recover to post 196 all out, Pat Cummins taking 4-24.

Australia wobbled at times in reply, but the recalled Head proved a steady presence after a skittish start.

He fell short of a ton but had done enough to ensure his side edged home.

Eoin Morgan's England team had already secured the five-match series with victory in Sydney and now lead 3-1, with the final ODI in Perth on Sunday.

England fall to 8-5

England effectively lost the game thanks to a woeful start to their innings, falling to 8-5 in just the seventh over. Here is how it unfolded:

0-1 - Roy c Smith b Hazlewood 0 (0.2 overs): The opener drives firmly at a full, swinging delivery and slices it straight to backward point.

The opener drives firmly at a full, swinging delivery and slices it straight to backward point. 4-2 - Hales b Cummins 3 (3.2 overs): A tentative prod at a ball nipping back in, deflecting off the pad and onto the stumps.

A tentative prod at a ball nipping back in, deflecting off the pad and onto the stumps. 4-3 - Bairstow c Paine b Hazlewood 0 (4.2 overs): A flashy cover drive but enough movement away to catch the edge through to the keeper.

A flashy cover drive but enough movement away to catch the edge through to the keeper. 6-4 - Root c Hazlewood b Cummins 0 (5.3 overs): Taking on the short ball but hooking it straight to deep fine leg.

Taking on the short ball but hooking it straight to deep fine leg. 8-5 - Buttler c Paine b Hazlewood 0 (6.2 overs): Not much batsman fault here - a sublime delivery moves late and kisses the outside edge. Four ducks in five wickets for England.

More to follow.