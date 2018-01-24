Australia v England: Mark Wood looking to ruin Australia Day for hosts

Wood has taken 24 wickets in 22 one-day internationals since his debut in 2015

Australia v England: fourth ODI Venue: Adelaide Oval Date: Friday, 26 January Start time: 03:20 GMT Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app

England pace bowler Mark Wood hopes to ruin Australia Day when the sides meet in Adelaide on Friday in the fourth game of their one-day series.

The tourists hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with Wood having taken three wickets so far.

"It will be a big occasion for them, and they will want to come back hard," said the 28-year-old Durham bowler.

"I haven't had a chance to show how good I can be. The more I play, I can show people what they are missing."

Australia traditionally play a match at Adelaide Oval on Australia Day - though in recent years it has often been an ODI rather than a Test.

Wood, who missed the Ashes Test series while he was recovering from an ankle injury, has taken the new ball in each of the first three ODIs, with figures of 1-49 in Melbourne, 0-55 in Brisbane and 2-46 in Sydney.

But he insists he has more to give in an England shirt, and that there will be no let-up in the two remaining games.

Wood added: "The lads are desperate for us to do well and keep this momentum going. I think the overall feeling in the group is a happy place but at the same time we are not totally satisfied with the outcome yet.

"I think we are searching for that perfect game that everyone keeps talking about."

He also conceded that his injury problems, which have restricted him to just 10 Test appearances since his debut in May 2015, has affected his confidence.

"The injury side of things has been without a doubt the worse thing about my career, because I can't get any sort of confidence," he said.

"But since I've been here in Australia I have been good with the Lions and then on to here with England, there is only so many times I can say 'I'm feeling good', and at the end of the day I've got to back it up with actions."