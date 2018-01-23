BBC Sport - Chris Woakes: England targeting Australia ODI series whitewash

England targeting ODI series whitewash - Woakes

All-rounder Chris Woakes says England are out to secure a whitewash in the one-day international series against Australia.

England have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with the next game in Adelaide on Friday - Australia Day - before the series finale in Perth on Sunday.

