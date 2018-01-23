BBC Sport - Chris Woakes: England targeting Australia ODI series whitewash
England targeting ODI series whitewash - Woakes
- From the section Cricket
All-rounder Chris Woakes says England are out to secure a whitewash in the one-day international series against Australia.
England have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with the next game in Adelaide on Friday - Australia Day - before the series finale in Perth on Sunday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired