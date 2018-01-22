Ben Stokes: England all-rounder will not fly to New Zealand before court date

Stokes has not featured for England since September's win over the West Indies

All-rounder Ben Stokes says he will delay his departure to join the England squad in New Zealand until after he appears at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 13 February.

The 28-year-old has been charged with affray after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The court date coincides with England's first Twenty20 match in New Zealand.

"I've decided it would not be right to join my team-mates until after attending court," he wrote on Twitter.

Stokes, who has not played for England since the incident and intends to contest the charge against him, was made available for selection last week by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

He missed England's winter Ashes campaign and the ongoing limited-overs series against Australia, but the ECB allowed him to play domestic cricket in New Zealand in December.

The Durham player was due to rejoin the squad for the second half of the triangular T20 series, which also involves co-hosts Australia.

His first involvement could now be the second T20 match against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday, 18 February.

After the T20 series, England play five one-day internationals and two Tests against the Black Caps.

Stokes and team-mate Alex Hales face an internal investigation by an ECB disciplinary commission, but that will not commence until the legal process has been resolved.

Head coach Trevor Bayliss said last week that Stokes was "raring to go" and the team was looking forward to having him back.

"He's a very popular member of the team and the squad," he added. "I'm sure they'll welcome him back with open arms."