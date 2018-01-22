Joe Root: England Test captain to sit out Twenty20 tri-series

Joe Root will return for the five-match one-day series against New Zealand, starting in Hamilton on 25 February

England Test captain Joe Root will miss the forthcoming Twenty20 tri-series against Australia and New Zealand.

The 27-year-old Yorkshire batsman will return to England for a break.

Root played the full Ashes Test series, which the tourists lost 4-0, and has featured in the first three matches of the one-day series against Australia.

"I came into this tour wanting to play everything. I love playing for England and I don't like missing games of cricket," said Root.

"I had a long chat with [coach] Trevor Bayliss about things, and there's obviously a big summer ahead and a lot of cricket still to be played."

Root suffered from severe dehydration, diarrhoea and vomiting because of a viral gastroenteritis bug during the final Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney.

He is yet to be replaced for next month's Twenty20 series, which Eoin Morgan will lead as England's limited-overs captain.

Root will return for the five-match one-day series against New Zealand, starting in Hamilton on 25 February.

England host Pakistan in a two-Test series starting at Lord's on May 24.