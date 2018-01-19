Tim Groenewald: Somerset seamer extends deal until end of 2019

Tim Groenewald has taken 362 first-class wickets

Somerset seamer Tim Groenewald has extended his contract until the end of the 2019 season.

The 34-year-old South African has taken more than 150 wickets across all three formats for the Taunton side since joining from Derbyshire in June 2014.

"I'm really happy to be staying. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Somerset and I wouldn't want to play for anyone else," he told the club website.

"It's an ambitious club and no one is happy to settle for second best."