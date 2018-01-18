BBC Sport - Ben Stokes: England coach Trevor Bayliss says all-rounder is 'raring to go'
England head coach Trevor Bayliss says Ben Stokes is "raring to go" and is likely to join the squad for February's Twenty20 matches against New Zealand.
