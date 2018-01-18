Ireland beat Scotland to clinch tri-series after 24-run victory in Dubai

Paul Stirling top-scored with 74 for Ireland as they piled on the runs in Dubai

One-day international tri-series, Dubai Ireland 331-6 (50 overs): Stirling 74, N O'Brien 51; Whittingham 3-58 Scotland 307-9 (50 overs): Jones 74, Leask 59, MacLeod 58; Dockrell 2-43 Ireland won by 24 runs Scorecard

Ireland clinched victory in the triangular one-day series in Dubai after beating Scotland by 24 runs in a high-scoring contest on Thursday.

Paul Stirling top-scored with 74 for the Irish as Niall O'Brien hit 51.

Andrew Balbirnie (47), Kevin O'Brien (46), Simi Singh (45) and Gary Wilson (40 not out) also piled on the runs as Ireland reached 331-5.

Michael Jones (74), Michael Leask (59) and Calum MacLeod (58) passed 50 but the Scots ultimately fell short.

Ireland's target always looked out of reach despite Scotland's brave chase with George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy and Peter Chase all taking two wickets.

Scotland still have two games to play against hosts the United Arab Emirates but the Irish have already secured the series after winning all four of their games.

Captain William Porterfield was the only Irish batsman to fail as Stirling's 117-partnership with Andrew Balbirnie gave their innings a strong foundation.

Stirling hit 10 fours as he reached his 15th ODI half-century before he and Balbirnie fell in quick succession.

Singh and Niall O'Brien shared a 97-run fourth-wicket stand, with Kevin O'Brien and Gary Wilson later putting on 85 for the sixth wicket.

Kevin O'Brien's innings included four sixes as the Irish added 103 in their last 10 overs.

Scotland's Jones hit his second successive half-century but despite some late big hitting from Leask and MacLeod, the Irish always looked in control.

The sides are using the series as preparations for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in March.