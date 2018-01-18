BBC Sport - England beat Bangladesh by seven wickets at Under 19 World Cup

Highlights: England U19s beat Bangladesh at World Cup

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights of England Under 19s' win over Bangladesh by seven wickets, including a century from captain Harry Brook, at the U19 World Cup in New Zealand.

WATCH MORE: Controversial dismissal at U19 World Cup

Top videos

Video

Highlights: England U19s beat Bangladesh at World Cup

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Alexis Sanchez: Five great Arsenal goals

Video

VAR system is a shambles - Shearer

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Norwich (5-3 pens)

Video

Referees must wait before making decisions - Conte

Video

Highlights: Wigan 3-0 Bournemouth

Video

Highlights: Swansea 2-1 Wolves

Video

Higgins overcomes McGill - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

'What a moment' - Lewis' late leveller for Norwich

Video

Ouch! Troicki hits umpire in head with the ball

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murphy holds off Carter - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Iheanacho scores first VAR goal in England

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired