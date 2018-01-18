BBC Sport - England beat Bangladesh by seven wickets at Under 19 World Cup
Highlights: England U19s beat Bangladesh at World Cup
Watch highlights of England Under 19s' win over Bangladesh by seven wickets, including a century from captain Harry Brook, at the U19 World Cup in New Zealand.
