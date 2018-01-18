Anya Shrubsole: England vice-captain wins ICC Spirit of Cricket award

Anya Shrubsole had hit her first ball for four to ensure England won by two wickets with two balls to spare, setting up a home final against India at Lord's

England vice-captain Anya Shrubsole has won the International Cricket Council's Spirit of Cricket award at the world governing body's annual prizegiving.

Having hit the winning runs in England's tense Women's World Cup semi-final victory over South Africa at Bristol in July, Shrubsole immediately went to comfort the distraught Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk.

The ICC said that Shrubsole, 26, a nominee for BBC Sports Personality of the Year, "displayed humility and exemplary sportsmanship".

Her actions recalled similar consoling moments between Andrew Flintoff and Brett Lee during the 2005 Ashes, and Grant Elliott and Dale Steyn after the 2015 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa.

The Spirit of Cricket award is decided by the ICC's elite umpires panel and chief executive.

In September, Shrubsole became the first female cricketer to receive the Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket award - created by the BBC and MCC in memory of the former Test Match Special commentator.

Also on the awards list...

All-rounder Ben Stokes was the only England player named in the ICC's men's one-day international team of the year, and was joined in the Test team of the year by pace bowler James Anderson.

ICC Test team of the year: Dean Elgar (South Africa), David Warner (Australia), Virat Kohli (India, capt), Steve Smith (Australia), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Ben Stokes (England), Quinton de Kock (South Africa, wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), James Anderson (England).

ICC ODI team of the year: David Warner (Australia), Rohit Sharma (India), Virat Kohli (India, capt), Babar Azam (Pakistan), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Quinton de Kock (South Africa, wk), Ben Stokes (England), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Jasprit Bumrah (India).

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year): Virat Kohli (India)

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year: Steve Smith (Australia)

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli (India)

ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

ICC Men's T20I Performance of the Year: Yuzvendra Chahal (India, 6-25 v England)

David Shepherd Trophy (ICC Umpire of the Year): Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

ICC Fans' Moment of the Year: Pakistan stun India to win the ICC Champions Trophy