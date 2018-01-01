ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Scotland and Afghanistan have been familiar foes in recent years

Group A: West Indies (A1), Ireland (A2), Netherlands (A3), Papua New Guinea (A4), Qualifier 1* (A5) Group B: Afghanistan (B1), Zimbabwe (B2), Scotland (B3), Hong Kong (B4), Qualifier 2* (B5) *last two teams qualify from ICC World Cricket League Division 2 (8-15 February); winner Q1, runner-up Q2

Warm-up matches

February

27 Afghanistan v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

27 Hong Kong v Netherlands, Old Hararians

27 Q1 v Q2, Kwekwe

27 Zimbabwe v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club

27 Scotland v Papua New Guinea, Bulawayo Athletic Club

March

1 Q1 v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

1 Afghanistan v Netherlands, Old Hararians

1 Hong Kong v Q2, Kwekwe

1 Scotland v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club

1 Zimbabwe v Papua New Guinea, Bulawayo Athletic Club

First round

4 A: Papua New Guinea v Q1, Harare Sports Club

4 A: Ireland v Netherlands, Old Hararians

4 B: Zimbabwe v Q2, Queen's Sports Club

4 B: Afghanistan v Scotland, Bulawayo Athletic Club

6 A: Papua New Guinea v Ireland, Harare Sports Club

6 A: West Indies v Q1, Old Hararians

6 B: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, Queen's Sports Club

6 B: Scotland v Hong Kong, Bulawayo Athletic Club

8 A: Netherlands v Q1, Harare Sports Club

8 A: West Indies v Papua New Guinea, Old Hararians

8 B: Scotland v Q2, Queen's Sports Club

8 B: Afghanistan v Hong Kong, Bulawayo Athletic Club

10 A: West Indies v Ireland, Harare Sports Club

10 A: Papua New Guinea v Netherlands, Old Hararians

10 B: Zimbabwe v Hong Kong, Queen's Sports Club

10 B: Afghanistan v Q2, Bulawayo Athletic Club

12 A: West Indies v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club

12 A: Ireland v Q1, Old Hararians

12 B: Hong Kong v Q2, Queen's Sports Club

12 B: Zimbabwe v Scotland, Bulawayo Athletic Club

(Top three teams in each group qualify for Super Sixes; others move into play-offs)

Super Sixes and play-offs

15 A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club

15 A3 v B3, Queen's Sports Club

15 Play-off: A5 v B4, Old Hararians

15 Play-off: A4 v B5, Kwekwe

16 A2 v B2, Harare Sports Club

17 9th/10th place play-off, Old Hararians

17 7th/8th place play-off. Kwekwe

18 A2 v B3, Harare Sports Club

19 A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

20 A3 v B1, Harare Sports Club

22 A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

22 A3 v B2, Old Hararians

23 A2 v B1, Harare Sports Club

(Top two teams in Super Six make the final - both qualify for 2019 World Cup)

25 Final, Harare Sports Club

